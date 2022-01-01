Go
Lola and Giuseppe's Trattoria

Come on in and enjoy!

100 Granville St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana$18.00
Tender chicken breast is triple breaded and fried to order and smothered in marinara & Italian cheeses. Served with a side of spaghetti and green beans.
Meat Lasagna$16.00
A giant portion! 5 layers of fresh ground chuck, four cheeses, and Anthony's marinara sauce.
Tiramisu$7.00
Delicate lady fingers pastry soaked in espresso, coffee liqueur, with a touch of chocolate and sweet cream filling.
Spaghetti & Meatball$16.00
Fresh spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce and topped with two meatballs.
Bowl Wedding Soup$5.00
A whole chicken creates a rich and complex stock. The chicken is then pulled and returned to the stock with house-made meatballs, pasta, and spinach. This is all topped with a sprinkling of Romano cheese.
Kid's Pasta$6.00
A kid-sized portion! Select your favorite pasta and sauce.
Fettucine Alfredo$12.00
Fresh fettuccine laced with a creamy Alfredo sauce.
Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with homemade garlic & herb croutons and shaved Parmesan cheese. Our homemade Caesar dressing is served on the side.
Giuseppe's Sampler$18.00
Sample sized portions of spaghetti & meatball, lasagna, and eggplant parmigiana. To substitute chicken for eggplant, select the chicken add-on.
Side House Salad$5.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with shredded mozzarella & provolone cheeses, red onions, banana peppers, and tomatoes. Served with our family recipe Italian dressing on the side.
Location

100 Granville St

Gahanna OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
