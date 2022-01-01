Go
The Post Chicken & Beer

The Post Brewing Co. serves award-winning gluten-free fried chicken, soulful sides, and our very own brand of food-friendly, easy to drink craft beers in a casual atmosphere. Our kitchen, run by Chef Brett Smith, serves you delicious Colorado comfort food cooked with the love of your grandma and the skill of professionally trained chefs. Featured by Guy Fieri on Food Network's Diners Drive-Ins & Dives, our bird is better than the rest: humanely raised, all-natural chickens are brined for hours, dipped in buttermilk, encased in gluten-free flour, and then fried to crispy, golden perfection. Pair your fried chicken with our farm-fresh side dishes and soulful desserts for an unforgettable meal, best shared with family and friends.

1575 Boulder Street

Popular Items

Pork Al Pastor Taco Board (gf)$20.00
cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn / pineapple pico de gallo
Baja Taco Board$21.00
beer battered pacific cod / chipotle crema / cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn /
Guacamole & Chips (gf)$11.00
Guac & Chips + Salsa (gf)$12.00
fresh made guacamole, house salsa fresca and chips
Street Corn (gf)$6.00
chipotle aioli, cotija, chive, chile powder, lime
Grilled Chicken Asado Taco Board (gf)$19.00
mojo de ajo / cotija cheese / cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn
ThighFries$10.00
Crispy fried chicken thigh strips with crisscut fries OR furikake rice & kimchi. Comes with house bodega hot sauce and your choice of two dipping sauces
Double Dipped Chicken Tenders$12.00
3 each bad boys with crisscut fries OR furikake rice & kimchi. Comes with house bodega hot sauce and your choice of two dipping sauces
Queso$11.00
roasted chiles / crispy shallots / grilled bread / chips
Steak Taco Board (gf)$21.00
cabbage slaw / pickled red onion / green rice / mexican street corn / pico de gallo / cotija cheese
Location

Denver CO

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
