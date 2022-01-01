Lola Taverna
Come in and enjoy!
210 6th Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
210 6th Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mad Morton
Come on in and enjoy!
Le Souk
Come in and enjoy!
Smash Park
Missing us? We miss you too! Order here for Contactless Curbside Pickup!
Cellar Dog
Where the fun never ends!