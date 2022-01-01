Go
Toast

LOLA Pizza

Lola is your destination for wood-fired pizza, house made pastas and seasonal vegetables in uptown Kingston. Lola features an all natural wine list, craft cocktail program as well as small batch craft beers. Lola also has the largest covered outdoor patio for year round al fresco dining.

PIZZA

243 Fair Street • $

Avg 4.7 (166 reviews)

Popular Items

Gem Salad$12.00
gem lettuce, watermelon radish, cherry tomato, buttermilk vinaigrette
Sausage & Broccoli$17.00
sausage, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, provolone, parm, Calabrian chilies
Kale Caesar Salad$14.00
pickled onion, croutons, roasted garlic, parmesan
Rigatoni$19.00
smoked pancetta, tomato, cream, onion, shallots, chili flakes
Margherita$15.00
fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil
Calamari$16.00
Tromba$16.00
tomato sauce, mushroom, kale, red onion, Calabrian chilis.
Fun Guy$16.00
ricotta, caciocavallo, fontina, mozzarella, mushrooms
Tiger Paw$16.00
pepperoni, tomato, provolone, red onion, mozzarella, chili honey
Fighetta 'bout It$18.00
figs, prosciutto, ricotta, provolone, balsamic, arugula salad
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients

Location

243 Fair Street

Kingston NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grainne and The Market at Grainne

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

No reviews yet

Yum Yum is our take on Japanese noodle bowls, Southeast Asian street-food and other Asian specialties. We want to delight our guests with a dining destination that unites fresh healthful food with fast service for an affordable price! We always try to keep things fresh by changing our menu according to the seasons and keeping flavors at their peak.
Since 2010, when we opened our first restaurant in Woodstock, NY, we have strived to create a vibe that is fun, hip and whimsical—a place where everyone can feel at home and enjoy tasty food alongside well-crafted beverages.

Broadway Lights Diner

No reviews yet

Family owned since 1976! Rate the best cheesecake in Ulster County. Homemade soups, muffins, pies and pastries. Daily lunch and dinner specials. Full service bar and Quick Draw games.

Lunch Nightly!

No reviews yet

We butcher whole animals in house, make delicious sandwiches with everything house-made, curate a cool natural wine program, make batched margaritas & weird martinis, and come up with both vegan & meaty dinners.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston