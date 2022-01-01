Go
LoLa Burger Nantucket

burgers and sandwiches, plus craft beers & shakes

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1 Sparks Ave • $$

Avg 3.9 (416 reviews)

Popular Items

Simple Fries$3.00
Truffle Fries$4.00
LoLa Burger$23.00
8oz Beef Patty, Aged Cheddar, Red Onion Compote, Foie Gras Sauce. Served with Simple Fries
Chocolate$10.00
Classic Burger$14.00
5 oz. Beef Patty topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles. Served with Simple Fries.
Tuna Burger$28.00
Yellow Fin Tuna, Wasabi Mayo, Sunomono, Soy Ginger Sauce. Served with Simple Fries
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
6oz Grilled Breast, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Swiss
Double Stack$16.00
(2) 5 oz. Beef Patties topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickles. Served with Simple Fries.
Falafel Burger$14.00
House Made Falafel, Arugula, Cucumber Yogurt. Served with Simple Fries
Wagyu Hot Dog$12.00
Yellow Mustard, Relish, Chopped Onion, Buttery Toasted Bun
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Sparks Ave

Nantucket MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
