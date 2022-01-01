Lola's By MFK

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery

No reviews yet

JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery was established in 1997 on a simple premise - to offer a variety of the finest American Regional cuisine and microbrews under one roof. We are proud to be the oldest brewery in the city of Anaheim. Conveniently located near the Honda Center, Angels Stadium, and the Anaheim Convention Center, our comfortable yet lively surroundings were designed to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. We hope that our commitment to quality will make us your favorite restaurant and brewery in Orange County.

American Regional cuisine best describes our thoughtfully crafted menu. We take pride in preparing our food from scratch every day. Our specialties include Poke Nachos, Short Rib Pappardelle, Nashville Chicken Sandwich, and Grilled Market Salad. We offer 8 hand crafted beers - all available on tap. Come join us for Happy Hour and enjoy our weekly specials.

For more information, visit jtschmidsrestaurants.com

