Lola's Bistro

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2145 N. Collective Lane • $$

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)

Popular Items

Goat Cheese Salad$8.00
Pine Nut Crusted Goat Cheese, Apples, Tomatoes, Mixed Greens, and Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lumpia$7.00
Crispy Spring Rolls Filled with Pork, Shrimp with a Sweet Chili dipping sauce
Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Pecorino Cheese, Croutons, and Anchovies
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2145 N. Collective Lane

Wichita KS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
