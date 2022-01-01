Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Lola's Cafe

Open today 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

104 Reviews

$$

4952 Dodge St.

Omaha, NE 68132

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Kale Salad (GF)$12.00
Organic local kale, jalapeno, spiced almonds tossed in a lemony caesar dressing. Served with focaccia bianca*
*Salad is gluten free without focaccia
Butternut Burrata$10.00
Roasted butternut squash, burrata cheese, salsa verde and arugula. On sourdough ciabatta.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Grilled Halloumi Salad (GF)$13.00
Grilled halloumi cheese served on organic quinoa, chickpeas, radish, parsley, red onion tossed in lemon vinaigrette. Served with square a focaccia bianca.*
Request NO BREAD for gluten free
*Salad is gluten free without focaccia
Toastie$8.00
Farm fresh organic eggs scrambled on focaccia with prosciutto and parmigiano reggiano cheese.
Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

4952 Dodge St., Omaha NE 68132

Directions

