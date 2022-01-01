Go
Lola's Fine Kitchen

All natural recipes that are full of exotic flavor.
Let us Re-imagine dinner.
One of a kind dishes made for your taste buds.
In the Philippines, “Lola” means grandmother and to feed someone is a great honor.
At Lola’s Fine Kitchen, we have fused our distinctive family recipes to create a meal that is exotic yet familiar, healthy and delicious, and 100% all natural.
Our goal is to nourish and delight your taste buds in only the way that “Lola” can.
Our one of a kind Filipino-Pakistani fusion has been carefully crafted to meet the needs of any diet or palate while still being true to our roots.

1615 SW Main St Suite 106

Popular Items

TANDOORI CHICKEN BOWL$9.25
Chicken marinated in yogurt, lemon juice and Lola's houseblend of seasonings served alongside out garam masala sweet potatoes
CRISPY CHICKEN BOWL$9.25
hand cut and battered chicken in our crispy gluten free batter fried to perfection, topped with our sweet chili sauce and paired with our sisig slaw
FILIPINO CHICKEN BOWL(ADOBO)$9.25
Sweet and Savory grilled chicken with our Adobo sauce served with Garlic Green Beans
Lumpia$8.25
OUR MOST POPULAR ITEM...seasoned ground beef and aromatics are wrapped in a crispy spring roll wrapper. A Filipino favorite!
ROASTED PORK BOWL(SISIG)$9.25
Slow roasted pork topped with our Citrus soy, sisig dressing and fried garlic served along side our perfect quick pickles
CRISPY TOFU BOWL$9.25
tofu is hand cut and breaded in our crispy gluten free batter and fried to perfection. We top it with our sweet chili and pair it with our sisig slaw.
BYOTacos$9.25
Lola's CHICKEN NUGGETS$5.99
Choose fruit OR veg, SHAVE ICE not included($3)
Spring Rolls(v)(4)$7.99
Noodles and cabbage along with aromatics are wrapped into a spring roll wrapper and fried crispy. Served with our sweet chili sauce
BYOB
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
