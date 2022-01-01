Go
Lola's Garden

Lola’s Garden is an exciting part of the renewed energy entering Suburban Square in Ardmore. Inspired and curated by the local community, we offer a seasonally influenced, modern American culinary program that offers a variety of dietary options including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free selections. The beverage program is completely comprised of Pennsylvania sourced wines, beers, and spirits.

FRENCH FRIES

Saint Georges Rd • $

Avg 3.5 (27 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken Melt$15.00
bacon, gruyere, lettuce, apple mustard, baguette
Impossible Burger$16.00
6 oz. impossible vegan patty, sliced tomato, lettuce, onion, special sauce, aged cheddar, seeded milk bun
Baby Beet Salad$13.00
spring lettuces, toasted hazelnuts, goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette
Grilled Flatbread$12.00
black truffle, mushrooms, burrata cheese, prosciutto, arugula, parmigiano-reggiano, truffle honey
Chickpea Polenta Fries$8.00
herb pesto
Seven Hills Burger$13.00
6 oz. seven hills beef patty, sliced tomato, lettuce, onion, special sauce, aged cheddar, seeded milk bun
Crispy Shrimp$15.00
red pepper aioli, charred scallions, arugula, basil
Casareccia Pasta$18.00
impossible bolognese, basil, cherry tomato,
parmigiano-reggiano
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

Saint Georges Rd

Ardmore PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

