Lola's Ice Cream Korner
Come in and enjoy!
29 Demarest Avenue
Location
29 Demarest Avenue
Nanuet NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mello Dee Thai
Come in and enjoy!
Community Food and Juice
Community offers high-end American Classics with a eco friendly focus- with a full bar and a wide selection of biodynamic and natural wines.
Laduree - Columbus Circle
Come in and enjoy!
Sophie's Cuban
NYC's favorite Cuban Cuisine for over 24 years!