Go
Toast
  • /
  • Natick
  • /
  • Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market

Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market

Bringing people together - the Italian way! Family owned & operated Italian restaurant making all of our food from scratch with care!

9 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chipotle Chicken Panini$10.95
Ciabatta bread, chicken cutlets, provolone, bacon, chipotle mayo
French Fries$3.95
Battered french fries
Meatball Parmigiana$9.95
Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone, grated parmesan - Cannot Be Made GF
Caprese$9.95
Basil pesto (contains nuts), fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic salt, olive oil
Proscuitto$10.95
Proscuitto di Parma, basil pesto (contains nuts), fresh mozzarella, tomato, garlic salt, and olive oil
Greek Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, tomato, feta cheese
Italian$9.95
Mortadella, salami, hot ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, hots, garlic salt, oregano, olive oil & red vinegar
Turkey Club$9.95
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
Steak & Cheese$11.95
Shaved steak & american cheese w/ salt & pepper
Chicken Parmigiana$9.95
Chicken cutlets, marinara sauce, provolone, grated parmesan - Cannot Be Made GF unless Grilled Chicken option is selected.
See full menu

Location

9 Main Street

Natick MA

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Toscanas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Gavel Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Raillery Public House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mac N Choose Westford

No reviews yet

Open Kitchens. Comfort food options. Bringing people together. Choose your fixings, delivery, catering, drive-thru or eat-in, and relax-knowing that “it’s all good.”
Everyone loves our Mac-n-Cheese so much, that after running restaurants in 3 locations and serving customers all over MA and NH, we just had to expand our menu, always with homemade, finest quality ingredients at our core.
At Mac-n-Choose, guests can CHOOSE from our 19 signature mac & cheese entrées, cold or hot panini style sandwiches, comforting soups, fresh salads, and more!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston