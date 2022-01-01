Lola's Italian Kitchen & Market
Bringing people together - the Italian way! Family owned & operated Italian restaurant making all of our food from scratch with care!
9 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
9 Main Street
Natick MA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Toscanas
Come in and enjoy!
The Gavel Public House
Come in and enjoy!
Raillery Public House
Come in and enjoy!
Mac N Choose Westford
Open Kitchens. Comfort food options. Bringing people together. Choose your fixings, delivery, catering, drive-thru or eat-in, and relax-knowing that “it’s all good.”
Everyone loves our Mac-n-Cheese so much, that after running restaurants in 3 locations and serving customers all over MA and NH, we just had to expand our menu, always with homemade, finest quality ingredients at our core.
At Mac-n-Choose, guests can CHOOSE from our 19 signature mac & cheese entrées, cold or hot panini style sandwiches, comforting soups, fresh salads, and more!