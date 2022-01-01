Go
Lola's

Come on in and enjoy!

2030 E 4th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Baja Shrimp Burrito$13.95
Grilled mexican shrimp, garlicky black beans, jack cheese, mexican rice, fire roasted salsa, cabbage, chipotle cream, and pico.
Short Rib Enchiladas$14.95
Braised short rib, toasted gaujillo salsa de enchiladas, melted queso chihahua. Served with mexican rice and garlicky whole beans.
Chips
1 Taco ALC$3.00
Bixby Knolls Burrito$9.95
Blair Cohn's creation of grilled chicken, mexican rice, refried beans, melted jack cheese, toasted on the griddle
Birria Queso Tacos$13.95
Three Birria tacos, melted cheese, tortillas dipped and grilled in aus jus, onion, cilantro. Served with ads jus on the side for dipping.
Guacamole$9.95
Hass avocado, cilantro, white onion, salt, lime juice, and sprinkled queso cotija.
Taquitos$11.95
Three crispy hand rolled taquitos with your choice of potato or chicken. Topped with fresh guacamole, salsa guajillo, cream, and sprinkled queso cotija
Green "Crack" Salsa
Enchiladas Suizas$12.95
Cheese, stuffed enchiladas, creamy tomatillo salsa, crema, sliced avocado. Served with mexican rice and refried beans.
Location

2030 E 4th St

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
