Lola's Tex-Mex

300 Lakeside ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork carnitas bowl$15.00
Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.
Side of chips$3.00
Tacos
Traditional Mexican tacos topped with cilantro & onions. (Fish & shrimp tacos topped with chipotle mayo and pico de gallo). 3 tacos per order. Served with Mexican rice & black beans, and a side of guac sauce.
Fajitas
Choice of meat sautéed with onions and peppers. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, and flour tortillas.
Chicken bowl$14.00
Mexican rice, beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. In a crispy tortilla shell.
10 Mini Empanadas$11.00
Served with a side of green sauce.
Chicken quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and chicken. Served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Chicken burrito$14.00
Stuffed with onions, peppers, Mexican rice, beans, and cheese. Comes with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas topped with choice of green or red sauce, fresh queso, and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans.
Guacamole$8.00
Fresh homemade guacamole served with tortilla chips.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

300 Lakeside ave

Hopatcong NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
