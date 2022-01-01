Go
Lola’s

A Taste of Spain

3312 Esplanade Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SHRIMP PASTA$24.00
Fresh shrimp cooked in a spicy tomato seafood sauce with garlic, mushrooms and herbs, served with angel hair pasta
FLAN$7.00
Traditional Spanish custard with caramel
SEAFOOD
Shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, mussels, and vegetables, well seasoned with garlic, saffron, and herbs
COMBINATION
Includes all ingredients in the meat & seafood paella
MOJO$0.75
Garlic Mushrooms$11.00
Ali-Oli$0.75
MEAT
Chicken, pork, sausage, and fresh vegetables, well seasoned with garlic, saffron, and herbs
PISTOLETTE$0.50
VEGGIE
A seasonal variety of fresh vegetables, well seasoned with garlic, saffron, and herbs
New Orleans LA

Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
