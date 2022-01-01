Go
Toast

Lola's Birria

Welcome to Lola’s Birria Taco Bar! You don’t have to travel south of the border to enjoy a deliciously authentic Mexican meal in a colorful and artistic environment.

40469 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. #G-7

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quesa-Birria Tacos
Corn tortilla filled with beef birria and melted cheese, consome, onions, cilantro, radishes, and limes on the side.
Birria Tacos
Corn tortilla filled with beef birria served with consome, onions, cilantro, radishes, and limes on the side.
Agua Fresca$3.75
Ramen & Quesa-Tacos$15.95
Small Birria Ramen and 2 Quesa-Birria Tacos, served with onions, cilantro, radishes and limes on the side.
Quesadilla$8.95
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, topped with guacamole and sour cream. Add Birria, Carne Asada, or Pollo Asado +$4.00
Sp Quesa-Birria Tacos (2)$11.95
Enjoy two corn tortillas filled with Birria and cheese, served with rice & beans, consome and fixings.
Quesa-Birria Tacos 1/2 Tray (12)$47.00
Includes: consome, onions, cilantro,
limes, radishes and salsa.
See full menu

Location

40469 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. #G-7

Murrieta CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rise to Grind Murrieta (MHS)

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best coffee in Murrieta!

Mama Roses Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pacific Pita Mediterranean Kitchen

No reviews yet

At pacific pita we dice and slice everything fresh for your order needs.Our extensive menu will please any crowd.please browse hungry and let us do the cooking.

The Cove

No reviews yet

The Cove Bar and Grill is a fresh new face for the Murrieta entertainment industry!
Being Purchased in 2019 from recent owners of Franklin’s Cove, We’ve gotten a full make over to set the mood for a perfect night out. With new daily specials, events and live entertainment, it makes it hard to stay away! The growth of this company is one to follow, so come check out what’s new, relax, and stay a while!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston