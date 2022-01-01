Go
Lola's Cafe

Fresh, healthy meals served to you with a smile!

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

49 Main St • $$

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)

Popular Items

Hawk Wrap$12.95
crispy chicken tenders, melted cheddar cheese, bacon, coleslaw, romaine, BBQ sauce
Southwest Cobb$12.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar jack, black bean & corn, tomato, cucumber, onion, hard-boiled egg, and tortillas, over mixed greens tossed in a horseradish ranch
Chipotle Turkey$12.95
sliced turkey breast, melted cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise
Lola's Burger$12.95
half pound house blend burger, melted American cheese, sliced homemade pickles, lettuce, tomato, special sauce
Hot Chicken$12.95
buttermilk marinated fried chicken dipped in chili oil, homemade pickles, shredded romaine, ranch served on a toasted brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
crispy fried chicken tossed in Lola's buffalo sauce, chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, diced celery, diced carrots, BBQ ranch dressing
Baja Chicken Wrap$12.95
herbed chicken breast, melted cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, mixed greens, baja ranch dressing
Chicken Bruschetta$12.95
herb chicken breast, basil pesto mayo, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction
Asian Chicken Salad$12.95
Chicken fritters tossed in our peanut sauce, Asian slaw, chopped peanuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried noodles over romaine topped with cilantro lime vinaigrette and sesame seeds
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

49 Main St

New Paltz NY

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

