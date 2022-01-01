Go
Lolis Mexican Cravings

Known for our authentic Mexican food, we provide the best tacos, sopes, bowls, and tamales in the Tampa Bay area. Voted best tacos in Tampa Bay 5 years running and best tamales in Florida by Yelp.

1824 N Westshore Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

QUESADILLA CHICKEN$9.95
TACO CARNE ASADA$3.39
TACO PASTOR$2.99
TACO CHICKEN$2.99
TACO VEGETARIAN$2.99
TACO SHRIMP$3.99
TACO CARNITAS$2.99
PORK TAMALES$5.34
TACO FISH$3.99
TACO RIBEYE$4.79
Location

1824 N Westshore Blvd

Tampa FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
