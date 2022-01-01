Lolita's Pizza

Go
Popular Items

Pepperoni$16.00
tomato, garlic, mozzarella, pepperoni, red onion, oregano
Margherita$14.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
brussels sprouts, hazelnuts, onion, balsamic, whipped ricotta, pecorino
Broccolini$16.00
garlic cream, pecorino, mozzarella, chili flakes, broccolini, red onion, lemon
New Yorker$14.00
tomato, oregano, mozzarella, parmesan, asiago, caciocavallo
Kale$13.00
pistachios, parmesan, bread crumbs, creamy lemon vinaigrette
Sausage$16.00
tomato, garlic, basil, mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoncini, red onion, pecorino
Lumache$18.00
spicy pomodoro, garlic, calabrian chile, oregano, parmesan, bread crumbs
Soppressata$17.00
tomato, garlic, mozzarella, soppressata, basil, chili honey
Mac N Cheese$20.00
gemelli pasta, parmesan, fontina, smoked gouda, roasted garlic, caramelized onion, bread crumbs
Location

129 Washington St

Poughkeepsie NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
