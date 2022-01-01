Lolita's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
129 Washington St
Popular Items
Location
129 Washington St
Poughkeepsie NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Lola's Cafe
Located at 131 Washington St. in Poughkeepsie, NY directly next to the stairs of the Walkway Over the Hudson
Flores Taqueria
Come in and enjoy with us, located on the Hudson River Waterfront in Poughkeepsie!
Craft 302 Restaurant Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
NEWYORK
Coffee Shop