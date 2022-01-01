Go
Toast

Lolly's Creamery

Come in and enjoy!

ICE CREAM

4000 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Avg 4.7 (44 reviews)
See full menu

Location

4000 Virginia Beach Boulevard

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dream Cake

No reviews yet

You Dream It, We Make It!

Charcoal Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

No reviews yet

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties is a family owned and operated business that was established in 1988 Va. beach. For the last
33 years Azar's been serving the community with high Quality Mediteranean cuisine to include a retail store providing an assortment of specialty grocery products. Azar's manufactures and distribute various Middle Eastern and Mediterranean product such as Hummus, Dressings and garlic Sauce to name a few. Our 8000 sqr ft facility is shared between our main restaurant, retail location and food processing commissary. Our team is dedicated to bring our customers the authentic flavors of the Mediterranean.

Koco's Korean Fried Chicken and Croffles

No reviews yet

Serving Hampton Roads 1st Croffle House Bakery. You can get sweet and/or savory croffles. Try our famous crispy soy garlic fried chicken paired with our croffles.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston