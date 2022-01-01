Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
310 12th street
Popular Items
Location
310 12th street
ogden UT
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rusted Spoon Ogden
Come in and enjoy!
Dirty Bird Chxx - Ogden
Dirty Bird - From the Neighborhood for the Neighborhood.
Even Stevens Sandwiches
Curbside pickup now available! For your convenience, in the "Special Instructions" portion of the ordering process. Please enter your vehicles make, color. Once you arrive, call the store and we will bring your order out.
Costa Vida - Ogden Downtown
Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.