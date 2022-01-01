Go
Lolo Hawaiian BBQ

310 12th street

Popular Items

Three Meat Mix$13.99
3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice
Teriyaki Chicken$12.85
Mini Teriyaki Chicken$8.85
Macaroni Salad 2 Scoops$3.89
Gyoza (6 Pcs.)$6.25
Island Fire Chicken$13.85
Seafood Mix$14.99
Crispy shrimp or tempura shrimp, Island White Fish and BBQ Chicken.
Egg Roll$1.99
Two Meat Mix$12.85
3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice
Spam Musubi (2 Pcs.)$4.99
Location

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
