Lolo Hawaiian BBQ

Aloha in every bite!

SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN

5652 S Redwood Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (3445 reviews)

Popular Items

Two Meat Mix$12.85
3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice
Three Meat Mix$13.99
3 choices of meat on a bed of cabbage served with 2 scoops of rice and 1 salad choice
Hawaiian BBQ Mix$15.99
BBQ Chicken, BBQ Beef and Kalbi Short ribs. A meat lover's favorite.
Teriyaki Chicken$12.85
Spam Musubi (2 Pcs.)$4.99
Loco Moco$12.99
Savory BBQ hamburger patties, covered with two eggs and brown gravy served island style.
Mini Chicken Katsu$8.85
Mini Teriyaki Chicken$8.85
Family Meal 4 People$34.99
Choose from Teriyaki Chicken, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Katsu Chicken, or Kalua Pork. Include your choice of 1 or 2 meat, white rice & Macaroni salad (or fresh mix salad & dressings) and 6 cups of sauces
Gyoza (6 Pcs.)$6.25
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5652 S Redwood Rd

Taylorsville UT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
