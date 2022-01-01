Lolo Hawaiian BBQ
Aloha in every bite!
SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN
5652 S Redwood Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5652 S Redwood Rd
Taylorsville UT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Penny Ann’s Cafe
Winner Best of State Best Breakfast, with our signature “Heavenly Hot Cakes” – light and airy sour cream pancakes, homemade corned beef hash, breakfast nachos and many other favorites. Penny Ann’s is a family run cafe that serves up fresh homemade dishes in a cozy and comfortable cafe setting.
When you come in for Lunch you can enjoy our famous Grilled Reuben, Signature Burgers, delicious Wraps, Fresh Salads, and many other delicious dishes.
Whatever your decision we are sure you will feel you have gotten more than your penny’s worth. We hope to see you soon!
Jamba
Jamba Juice
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0417
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Bout Time Pub & Grub
Come in and enjoy!