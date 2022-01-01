Go
Lolo Poke Beverly

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

503 Rantoul St • $

Avg 4.8 (1192 reviews)

Popular Items

SPAM Musubi$6.75
SPAM, honey garlic
Bomba Bowl$17.99
Plain ahi or salmon with avocao, green onion, pickled ginger, jalapeno, sliced cucumber, bomba sauce, spicy mayo, panko and black sesame
BYOB$13.25
Lolo Bowl$16.99
firecracker shrimp, cucumber, carrots, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki, and crunchy onion
Kids BYOB$9.15
side Spicy mayo$0.85
Sushi Donunt$8.75
Spicy Tuna Mix, topped with veggies and your choice of one premiium topping
Bomba Tuna Musubi$8.25
Ahi, Spicy Mayo, Bomba, Green Onion, Panko
Awa Bowl$17.99
marinated salmon or ahi , crabstick salad, green onion, edamame, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki, black sesame seeds and wasabi pea mix
Kai Bowl$17.99
Marinated salmon or ahi, seaweed salad, green onion, soy pickles, pickled ginger, edamame, wasabi mayo, teriyaki, panko and black sesame seeds
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

503 Rantoul St

Beverly MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
