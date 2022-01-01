Go
Toast

Lolo Poke Newburyport MA

Come in and enjoy!

47 Pleasant Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sushi Donut (Chef's Choice)$8.50
Spicy Tuna Mix, topped with veggies and your choice of one premiium topping
Kai Bowl$17.00
marinated salmon or ahi, seaweed salad, green onion, soy pickles, pickled ginger, edamame, wasabi mayo, teriyaki, panko and black sesame seeds
BYOB$13.25
Kids BYOB$9.00
side Spicy mayo$0.75
Lolo Bowl$16.75
Your choice of shrimp with pickled ginger, cucumber, carrots, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki, and crunchy onion
Huli Huli Bowl$16.75
huli chicken (gluten free, served chilled), avocado, pineapple, green onion, carrots, spicy mayo, avo-cilantro, crunchy onion
Awa Bowl$17.00
marinated salmon or ahi , crabstick salad, green onion, edamame, avocado, spicy mayo, teriyaki, black sesame seeds and wasabi pea mix
Bomba Bowl$17.00
Plain ahi or salmon with avocado, green onion, pickled ginger, jalapeno, sliced cucumber, bomba sauce, spicy mayo, panko and black sesame
Garden Bowl$16.25
tofu, house soy pickles, carrots, avocado, radish, pineapple, cucumber, beets, edamame. avo-cilantro, vegan umami, crunchy onio
See full menu

Location

47 Pleasant Street

Newburyport MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sea Level Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Boasting spectacular views of the Merrimack River on our seasonal
patio. Featuring fresh seafood, raw bar, pizzas and sandwiches, 20 craft beers and cocktails.
**For guests with food allergies please call the restaurant at 978-462-8862**

Bar 25 Newburyport

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Plum Island Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grog

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston