Loló Restaurant

Loló is a family-owned restaurant that offers non-traditional and uniquely inspired Mexican food, utilizing local ingredients. Through the use of color, music and great food, coupled with the vision of one of Mexico’s most creative designers, Loló invites people to experience Mexican culture and cuisine, reimagined.

974 Valencia St.

Popular Items

Guacamole and chips (8oz)$12.00
tomato, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, tomatillo salsa
Fish and Shrimp Ceviche$15.00
pico de gallo salsa, roasted pepper-citrus sauce, corn nuts
Fish Tacos$13.00
tempura fried fish, pico de gallo, cabbage-cilantro slaw, habanero aioli, piquin
pepper-peanut sauce. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Beef Birria Quesadillas$13.00
oaxaca cheese, habanero/lime onions, salsa verde. Served on blue corn tortillas
Empanadas$11.00
portobello mushroom, corn, oaxaca cheese, salsa roja
Fried Chicken Burrito$13.00
cole slaw, chopped pickled jalapeño, Oaxaca cheese, chipotle-ranch yogurt dressing. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Fried Avocado Burrito$13.00
Fried avocado, caramelized onions and peppers, Oaxaca cheese, Chipotle-Ranch yogurt dressing, rice, beans. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Baby Kale Salad$12.00
fuji apple, caramelized walnuts, cotija cheese, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
Chicken Tinga Burrito$12.00
mexican red rice, refried beans, salsa fresca, pickled red onions. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
Mexican Red Rice$4.00
Location

974 Valencia St.

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
