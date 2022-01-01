Loló Restaurant
Loló is a family-owned restaurant that offers non-traditional and uniquely inspired Mexican food, utilizing local ingredients. Through the use of color, music and great food, coupled with the vision of one of Mexico’s most creative designers, Loló invites people to experience Mexican culture and cuisine, reimagined.
974 Valencia St.
San Francisco CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 1:00 am
