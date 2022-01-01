LoLo's Seafood Shack
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
303 W 116th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
303 W 116th St
New York NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Saiguette
We Serve Unique Vietnamese Sandwich and excellent Pho Soup!
Bob's Your Uncle - NYC
Come in and enjoy!
Freda's Cuisine
Home away from home cooking.
Veganhood
Enjoy delicious familiar tasty American & Caribbean flavors Veganized not Comprised!