LoLo's Seafood Shack

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

303 W 116th St • $$

Avg 4.1 (977 reviews)

Popular Items

PEEL W/ EAT SHRIMP (1/2 LB.)$11.00
1/2 lb shrimp + sauce
JERK CHICKEN + DURTY RICE + JOHNNY CAKE BASKET$15.60
LoLo’s bbq sauce + habanero hot sauce
CRABBY DIP + CHIPS$11.94
callaloo / manchego / smoked gouda / tortilla Chips
POM POM SHRIMP + FRIES BASKET$16.00
crispy shrimp w/ creamy ghost pepper glaze
CRAB LEGS W/ SHRIMP STEAMPOT $36.74$36.74
1 lb. snow crab legs with 1/2 lb. Peel + Eat shrimp + potatoes + signature sauce
SWEET PLANTAINS$5.00
cotija Cheese + herbs
WARM BOWL SALMON + BROCCOLI$16.00
broiled salmon + durty rice + broccoli + sauce
JOHNNY CAKES + HONEY BUTTER$4.00
homemade bread + honey butter
BELIZEAN CONCH FRITTERS$10.00
bacalao / fresh corn / diced peppers / served with LoLo's remoulade
CRAB CAKE$12.85
lump crab / herbs / pico de gallo / remoulade
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
303 W 116th St

New York NY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
