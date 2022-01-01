Go
Toast

Loma's at The Opera House

Come in and enjoy!

10 East Lexington Ave

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

10 East Lexington Ave

Winchester KY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Abettor Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Abettor Brewing Company is Winchester, Kentucky’s first brewery. Launched in April 2019, the brewery specializes in a variety of beers utilizing local ingredients and hops from Clark County.

The Engine House Pub & Pizza Parlour

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy good food, cold beer, and delicious drinks!

Wildcat Willy's Distillery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Abettor Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Our second location and primary production facility.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston