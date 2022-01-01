Lombard burger restaurants you'll love
BUMPER 2 BURGER
715 South Main Street, Lombard
Popular items
Bumper Burger
$6.73
The Bumper Burger is our remix of a classic cheeseburger. It’s a mix of freshly-ground meat cuts blended into a juicy quarter pound beef patty with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, American cheese, and our signature Bumper sauce!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.98
Fresh grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayonnaise.
Fries
Fresh-cut Fries! Seasoned, salted, and plain. Available in small, regular, and large.
FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Broast
820 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard
Popular items
#1 ZINGER BURGER
$9.49
Periperi Chicken Wrap
$9.99
Legs & Thigh (6 pcs)
$9.99