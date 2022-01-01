Lombard burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Lombard restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Lombard

BUMPER 2 BURGER image

 

BUMPER 2 BURGER

715 South Main Street, Lombard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bumper Burger$6.73
The Bumper Burger is our remix of a classic cheeseburger. It’s a mix of freshly-ground meat cuts blended into a juicy quarter pound beef patty with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, American cheese, and our signature Bumper sauce!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.98
Fresh grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayonnaise.
Fries
Fresh-cut Fries! Seasoned, salted, and plain. Available in small, regular, and large.
More about BUMPER 2 BURGER
Mr. Broast image

FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Broast

820 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 ZINGER BURGER$9.49
Periperi Chicken Wrap$9.99
Legs & Thigh (6 pcs)$9.99
More about Mr. Broast
JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery

665 W Roosevelt Rd, Lombard

Avg 4.5 (1088 reviews)
Takeout
More about JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lombard

Cake

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Lombard to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston