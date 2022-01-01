Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Buffalo chicken sandwiches in
Lombard
/
Lombard
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Lombard restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Broast - Lombard
820 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard
Avg 4
(1 review)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
More about Mr. Broast - Lombard
Rosemary and Jeans
116 s main street, Lombard
No reviews yet
Special Sandwich- Buffalo Chicken
$16.00
More about Rosemary and Jeans
