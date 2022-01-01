Cake in Lombard
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard
498 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard
|8" Rainbow Cake
|$49.99
Our legendary winning combination of Rainbow Cone flavors, layered on top of a delicious cake **Contains Nuts**. 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED ON ALL ORDERS
|12" Cake Roll
|$49.99
12" chocolate cake rolled with five flavors of the Rainbow Cone **Contains Nuts**
Note- we need a 24 hour notice for custom messages
|6" Cake Roll
|$29.99
6" chocolate cake rolled with five flavors of the Rainbow Cone **Contains Nuts**
NOTE- this item cannot be decorated!