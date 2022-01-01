Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Lombard

Lombard restaurants
Lombard restaurants that serve calamari

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

908 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari -Half$9.00
Calamari -Full$16.00
Light, crisp squid rings with a flavorful batter. No tentacles. Served with lemon and choice of sauce.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Rosemary and Jeans

116 s main street, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Fritte$14.00
calamari rings and tentacles - cannot be separated, marinated in whole milk, breaded with rice flour and corn flour - NO GLUTEN, fried with red peppadews (sweet and spicy peppers) dusted in grated parmesan and served with marinara and a lemon wedge
More about Rosemary and Jeans

