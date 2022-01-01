Chicken shawarma in Lombard
Lombard restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
Pita Pita - Lombard
211 East Roosevelt Road, Lombard
|2 oz Chicken Shawarma
|$2.30
|Chicken Shawarma
|$14.50
Thin slices of fire roasted chicken cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
|Chicken Shawarma Bowl
|$13.50
A layered Combination of Hummus, Rice, Chicken Shawarma and Arabic Salad.
Shawarma Express
898 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$10.00
Our homemade arabic salad topped with savory thin slices of chicken shawarma
|Chicken Shawarma
|$12.00
Thin slices of our savory house-made chicken shawarma
|Chicken Shawarma Sandwich
|$7.00
Savory thin slices of our authentic marination of chicken, pickles, house-made garlic sauce