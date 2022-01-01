Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Lombard

Go
Lombard restaurants
Toast

Lombard restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

Item pic

 

Pita Pita - Lombard

211 East Roosevelt Road, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 oz Chicken Shawarma$2.30
Chicken Shawarma$14.50
Thin slices of fire roasted chicken cooked on a revolving rotisserie, marinated with a variety of Mediterranean spices, served with grilled onion and tomato, rice, salad and pita bread.
Chicken Shawarma Bowl$13.50
A layered Combination of Hummus, Rice, Chicken Shawarma and Arabic Salad.
More about Pita Pita - Lombard
Item pic

 

Shawarma Express

898 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Salad$10.00
Our homemade arabic salad topped with savory thin slices of chicken shawarma
Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Thin slices of our savory house-made chicken shawarma
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$7.00
Savory thin slices of our authentic marination of chicken, pickles, house-made garlic sauce
More about Shawarma Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Lombard

French Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Cheeseburgers

Rice Bowls

Salmon

Shawarma

Map

More near Lombard to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1535 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston