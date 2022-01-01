Chicken tenders in Lombard
Lombard restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
908 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard
|Chicken Tenders -Half
|$8.00
Half = ½ pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$6.00
Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.
|Chicken Tenders -Full
|$15.00
Meaty, flavorful chicken strips. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
More about Mr. Broast
FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Broast
820 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard
|4 Pc Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
|#13 4 PC CHICKEN TENDERS MEAL
|$8.99
|Chicken Tenders (4pc)
|$8.99
More about Rebel Kitchen +Bar
Rebel Kitchen +Bar
229 West Saint Charles Rd, Lombard
|Chicken Fingers Little Rebel
|$8.00
More about Kyle’s Corner Grill
Kyle’s Corner Grill
506 e st Charles place, Lombard
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.00