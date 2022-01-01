Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Lombard

Lombard restaurants
Lombard restaurants that serve chicken tenders

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

908 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tenders -Half$8.00
Half = ½ pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.00
Includes fries, juice box and choice of sauce.
Chicken Tenders -Full$15.00
Meaty, flavorful chicken strips. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
FRENCH FRIES

Mr. Broast

820 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard

Avg 4 (1 review)
Takeout
4 Pc Chicken Tenders$7.99
#13 4 PC CHICKEN TENDERS MEAL$8.99
Chicken Tenders (4pc)$8.99
More about Mr. Broast
Rebel Kitchen +Bar

229 West Saint Charles Rd, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fingers Little Rebel$8.00
More about Rebel Kitchen +Bar
Kyle’s Corner Grill

506 e st Charles place, Lombard

No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders$6.00
More about Kyle’s Corner Grill

