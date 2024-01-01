Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Lombard

Lombard restaurants
Lombard restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Righteous Kitchen

390 East Saint Charles Road, Lombard

Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.75
More about Righteous Kitchen
Sweet Reserve Bakery - Lombard - 625 E Roosevelt Rd

625 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard

Chocolate Chip Cookie - Gluten Free$5.00
Discover the deliciousness of this gluten-free chocolate chip cookie! Soft, chewy, and made from premium ingredients, this cookie will quickly become your go-to snack. Perfect for those with dietary restrictions and everyone else too! What are you waiting for? Indulge in the decadence today!
More about Sweet Reserve Bakery - Lombard - 625 E Roosevelt Rd

