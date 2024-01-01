Chocolate chip cookies in Lombard
Lombard restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Righteous Kitchen
Righteous Kitchen
390 East Saint Charles Road, Lombard
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$1.75
More about Sweet Reserve Bakery - Lombard - 625 E Roosevelt Rd
Sweet Reserve Bakery - Lombard - 625 E Roosevelt Rd
625 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard
|Chocolate Chip Cookie - Gluten Free
|$5.00
Discover the deliciousness of this gluten-free chocolate chip cookie! Soft, chewy, and made from premium ingredients, this cookie will quickly become your go-to snack. Perfect for those with dietary restrictions and everyone else too! What are you waiting for? Indulge in the decadence today!