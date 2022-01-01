Chopped salad in Lombard
Lombard restaurants that serve chopped salad
Weber Grill Restaurants
2331 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Shannon's Deli
11-15 S Park Ave, Lombard
|Chopped Salad w/Chicken
|$12.95
A blend of romaine, iceberg, and greenleaf with chopped roasted red peppers, egg, goat cheese, walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers and cranberries. Served with an apple honey vinaigrette.