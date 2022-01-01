Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Lombard

Go
Lombard restaurants
Toast

Lombard restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$17.00
Bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, smoked corn relish, gorgonzola, tortilla strips, sweet corn vinaigrette
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Item pic

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Shannon's Deli

11-15 S Park Ave, Lombard

Avg 4.6 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Salad w/Chicken$12.95
A blend of romaine, iceberg, and greenleaf with chopped roasted red peppers, egg, goat cheese, walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers and cranberries. Served with an apple honey vinaigrette.
More about Shannon's Deli

