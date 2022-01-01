Crispy chicken in
Lombard
/
Lombard
/
Crispy Chicken
Lombard restaurants that serve crispy chicken
BUMPER 2 BURGER
715 South Main Street, Lombard
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$5.97
More about BUMPER 2 BURGER
Rebel Kitchen +Bar
229 West Saint Charles Rd, Lombard
No reviews yet
Crispy Honey Chicken
$14.00
More about Rebel Kitchen +Bar
