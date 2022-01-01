Crispy chicken in Lombard

Go
Lombard restaurants
Toast

Lombard restaurants that serve crispy chicken

BUMPER 2 BURGER image

 

BUMPER 2 BURGER

715 South Main Street, Lombard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.97
More about BUMPER 2 BURGER
Restaurant banner

 

Rebel Kitchen +Bar

229 West Saint Charles Rd, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Honey Chicken$14.00
More about Rebel Kitchen +Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Lombard

Cake

Map

More near Lombard to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston