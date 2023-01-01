Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Lombard

Lombard restaurants
Lombard restaurants that serve dumplings

Item pic

 

Seoul Bites Korean Cuisine

533 East Roosevelt Road, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Vegetable Dumpling$7.00
More about Seoul Bites Korean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Nori Sushi & Ramen

203 Yorktown Center, FC14, Lombard

No reviews yet
Takeout
D4 Chicken Dumpling Noodle Soup$14.99
D5 Shrimp Dumpling Noodle Soup$14.99
More about Nori Sushi & Ramen

