Fish and chips in Lombard

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp – Lombard
908 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard
|Fish Chips -Half
|$8.00
A ½ pound of Fish Chips, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
|Fish Chips -Full
|$15.00
A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.