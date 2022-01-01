Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Lombard

Go
Lombard restaurants
Toast

Lombard restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish Chips -Full image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp – Lombard

908 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Chips -Half$8.00
A ½ pound of Fish Chips, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Fish Chips -Full$15.00
A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
More about Lawrence’s Fish & Shrimp – Lombard
Restaurant banner

 

Rebel Kitchen +Bar - 229 West Saint Charles Rd

229 West Saint Charles Rd, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish + Chips$22.00
More about Rebel Kitchen +Bar - 229 West Saint Charles Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Lombard

Cheesecake

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Rice Bowls

Coleslaw

Crispy Chicken

Shawarma

Nachos

Map

More near Lombard to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1396 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (242 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (64 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (282 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (196 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston