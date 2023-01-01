Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gnocchi in
Lombard
/
Lombard
/
Gnocchi
Lombard restaurants that serve gnocchi
BTG Kitchen
810 Springer Drive, Lombard
No reviews yet
1465 Gnocchi 3lb Bag
$4.00
More about BTG Kitchen
Rosemary and Jeans Public House
116 s main street, Lombard
No reviews yet
Chicken Pesto Gnocchi
$19.00
Gnocchi Pomodoro
$18.00
potato gnocchi tossed in marinara with diced tomatoes, and spinach
More about Rosemary and Jeans Public House
Browse other tasty dishes in Lombard
Pork Chops
Crispy Chicken
Nachos
Paninis
Steak Sandwiches
Banana Pudding
Mango Lassi
Cheesecake
More near Lombard to explore
Downers Grove
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Elmhurst
Avg 4.4
(25 restaurants)
Oak Brook
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Wheaton
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Villa Park
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Westmont
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1627 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(272 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(243 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston