Gyro sandwiches in
Lombard
/
Lombard
/
Gyro Sandwiches
Lombard restaurants that serve gyro sandwiches
BUMPER 2 BURGER
715 South Main Street, Lombard
No reviews yet
Gyros Sandwich
$8.96
Comes with onions, tomatoes, tzatziki sauce.
More about BUMPER 2 BURGER
FRENCH FRIES
Mr. Broast
820 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard
Avg 4
(1 review)
Gyros Sandwich
$8.99
More about Mr. Broast
