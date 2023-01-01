Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Noodle soup in
Lombard
/
Lombard
/
Noodle Soup
Lombard restaurants that serve noodle soup
Righteous Kitchen -
390 East Saint Charles Road, Lombard
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup - Large
$8.50
More about Righteous Kitchen -
Nori Sushi & Ramen
203 Yorktown Center, FC14, Lombard
No reviews yet
D8 Shrimp Tempura Noodle Soup
$14.99
D3 Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
$14.99
D6 BBQ Pork Noodle Soup
$14.99
More about Nori Sushi & Ramen
Browse other tasty dishes in Lombard
Hummus
Nachos
Gyoza
Calamari
Paninis
Vegetable Soup
Lentil Soup
Honey Chicken
More near Lombard to explore
Downers Grove
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Elmhurst
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Villa Park
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Oak Brook
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Wheaton
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Westmont
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Addison
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1477 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(272 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(74 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(308 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(307 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston