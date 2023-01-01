Pretzels in Lombard

Pile our killer pulled pork, marinated in homemade chipotle sauce, high atop a pretzel roll - then you can take yours to 11 by adding our simple slaw to your sandwich for a rockin’ crunch! This is perfectly paired with our rustic potato salad. We take roasted baby potatoes, celery and green onions and toss them in our chef’s special chipotle mayo. 2 sliders per serving.

