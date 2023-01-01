Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Lombard

Go
Lombard restaurants
Toast

Lombard restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Righteous Kitchen -

390 East Saint Charles Road, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled BBQ Pork Sliders (on Gnarly Knot pretzel rolls)$10.00
Pile our killer pulled pork, marinated in homemade chipotle sauce, high atop a pretzel roll - then you can take yours to 11 by adding our simple slaw to your sandwich for a rockin’ crunch! This is perfectly paired with our rustic potato salad. We take roasted baby potatoes, celery and green onions and toss them in our chef’s special chipotle mayo. 2 sliders per serving.
More about Righteous Kitchen -
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants - Lombard

2331 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Roll & Beer Cheese Dip$9.00
Our signature warm pretzel rolls served with white cheddar beer cheese dip
More about Weber Grill Restaurants - Lombard
Consumer pic

 

Gnarly Knots Pretzel Co. - 100 West Saint Charles Road

100 West Saint Charles Road, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Cookie$3.00
Chocolate chips and our original pretzel chips combined into a sweet and salty treat.
Pretzel Dog$7.00
Hebrew National jumbo hotdog wrapped in pretzel
Pretzel Croissant$5.00
Pretzel-ized croissant
More about Gnarly Knots Pretzel Co. - 100 West Saint Charles Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Lombard

Chicken Soup

Eggplant Parm

Grilled Chicken

Salmon Salad

Hummus

Shawarma

Mango Lassi

Quesadillas

Map

More near Lombard to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston