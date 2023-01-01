Pretzels in Lombard
Lombard restaurants that serve pretzels
Righteous Kitchen -
390 East Saint Charles Road, Lombard
|Pulled BBQ Pork Sliders (on Gnarly Knot pretzel rolls)
|$10.00
Pile our killer pulled pork, marinated in homemade chipotle sauce, high atop a pretzel roll - then you can take yours to 11 by adding our simple slaw to your sandwich for a rockin’ crunch! This is perfectly paired with our rustic potato salad. We take roasted baby potatoes, celery and green onions and toss them in our chef’s special chipotle mayo. 2 sliders per serving.
Weber Grill Restaurants - Lombard
2331 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard
|Pretzel Roll & Beer Cheese Dip
|$9.00
Our signature warm pretzel rolls served with white cheddar beer cheese dip
Gnarly Knots Pretzel Co. - 100 West Saint Charles Road
100 West Saint Charles Road, Lombard
|Pretzel Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate chips and our original pretzel chips combined into a sweet and salty treat.
|Pretzel Dog
|$7.00
Hebrew National jumbo hotdog wrapped in pretzel
|Pretzel Croissant
|$5.00
Pretzel-ized croissant