Rigatoni in Lombard

Lombard restaurants
Lombard restaurants that serve rigatoni

Rigatoni Marinara image

 

Rosemary and Jeans

116 s main street, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigatoni Marinara$13.00
our slow simmered classic marinara sauce with fresh garlic and basil tossed with rigatoni and topped with parmesan cheese
Rigatoni Basilico$17.00
tomatoes, basil, broccoli, garlic, white wine butter and parmesan cheese & fresh chopped herbs
Rigatoni Marinara SIDE$8.00
1/2 order of our slow simmered classic marinara sauce with fresh garlic and basil tossed with rigatoni and topped with parmesan cheese
More about Rosemary and Jeans
Restaurant banner

 

Rebel Kitchen +Bar

229 West Saint Charles Rd, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rigatoni Vodka Cajun Shrimp$24.00
More about Rebel Kitchen +Bar

