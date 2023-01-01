Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp tempura in
Lombard
/
Lombard
/
Shrimp Tempura
Lombard restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Seoul Bites Korean Cuisine
533 East Roosevelt Road, Lombard
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura
$14.00
More about Seoul Bites Korean Cuisine
Nori Sushi & Ramen
203 Yorktown Center, FC14, Lombard
No reviews yet
D8 Shrimp Tempura Noodle Soup
$14.99
A4 Shrimp Tempura
$4.99
3 pc
More about Nori Sushi & Ramen
