Shrimp tempura in Lombard

Lombard restaurants
Lombard restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Item pic

 

Seoul Bites Korean Cuisine

533 East Roosevelt Road, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura$14.00
More about Seoul Bites Korean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Nori Sushi & Ramen

203 Yorktown Center, FC14, Lombard

No reviews yet
Takeout
D8 Shrimp Tempura Noodle Soup$14.99
A4 Shrimp Tempura$4.99
3 pc
More about Nori Sushi & Ramen

