Stew in Lombard

390 East Saint Charles Road, Lombard
|LG. Beef Stew - 1 QT
|$18.00
This beef stew is EXACTLY what you need to warm you up on these cold dark nights. It’s comfort food at its finest. We start with the choicest cut beef shoulder, add red potatoes, onion, fresh carrots and celery, a dash o’ this and a dash o’ that, and stew for several hours. The end result is a rich, delicious, classic beef stew.
533 East Roosevelt Road, Lombard
|Kimchi Jjigae (Stew)
|$18.00
Kimchi stew, a hearty Korean classic, blends the fiery tang of kimchi with tender beef short ribs, an array of vegetables, and silky tofu, creating a spicy and satisfying flavor explosion.