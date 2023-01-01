Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Lombard

Go
Lombard restaurants
Toast

Lombard restaurants that serve stew

Item pic

 

Righteous Kitchen -

390 East Saint Charles Road, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LG. Beef Stew - 1 QT$18.00
This beef stew is EXACTLY what you need to warm you up on these cold dark nights. It’s comfort food at its finest. We start with the choicest cut beef shoulder, add red potatoes, onion, fresh carrots and celery, a dash o’ this and a dash o’ that, and stew for several hours. The end result is a rich, delicious, classic beef stew.
More about Righteous Kitchen -
Item pic

 

Seoul Bites Korean Cuisine - Seoul Bites Lombard

533 East Roosevelt Road, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kimchi Jjigae (Stew)$18.00
Kimchi stew, a hearty Korean classic, blends the fiery tang of kimchi with tender beef short ribs, an array of vegetables, and silky tofu, creating a spicy and satisfying flavor explosion.
More about Seoul Bites Korean Cuisine - Seoul Bites Lombard

Browse other tasty dishes in Lombard

Boneless Wings

Chili

Street Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Shawarma

Pies

Salmon Salad

Bubble Tea

Map

More near Lombard to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1780 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (343 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (293 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (88 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (374 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston