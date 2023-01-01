Street tacos in Lombard
Lombard restaurants that serve street tacos
Righteous Kitchen -
390 East Saint Charles Road, Lombard
|Steak Street Tacos
|$11.50
Take your choice of a corn or flour tortilla and pile it high with our grilled steak. Next layer on our righteous cilantro and pico and finally top it all off with a pinch of cheddar. Mexican rice, black beans, and sour cream served on the side.
|Shrimp Street Tacos
|$11.50
Take your choice of a corn or flour tortilla and pile it high with our grilled steak. Next layer on our righteous cilantro and pico and finally top it all off with a pinch of cheddar. Mexican rice, black beans, and sour cream served on the side.
|Chicken Street Tacos
|$10.00
Take your choice of a corn or flour tortilla and pile it high with our shredded lime and spice marinated slow roasted chicken. Next layer on our righteous cilantro and pico and finally top it all off with a pinch of cheddar. Mexican rice, black beans, and sour cream served on the side.
NachoRita
14 West Saint Charles Road, Lombard
|Three Street Style Tacos (3)
|$0.00
Tacos with corn tortillas and a protein of your choice with chopped onion, cilantro and fresh lime.
|Street Style Taco (1)
|$3.10
One corn tortilla taco with choice of protein and cilantro, onion and fresh lime.