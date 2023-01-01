Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Lombard

Go
Lombard restaurants
Toast

Lombard restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

Righteous Kitchen -

390 East Saint Charles Road, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Street Tacos$11.50
Take your choice of a corn or flour tortilla and pile it high with our grilled steak. Next layer on our righteous cilantro and pico and finally top it all off with a pinch of cheddar. Mexican rice, black beans, and sour cream served on the side.
Shrimp Street Tacos$11.50
Take your choice of a corn or flour tortilla and pile it high with our grilled steak. Next layer on our righteous cilantro and pico and finally top it all off with a pinch of cheddar. Mexican rice, black beans, and sour cream served on the side.
Chicken Street Tacos$10.00
Take your choice of a corn or flour tortilla and pile it high with our shredded lime and spice marinated slow roasted chicken. Next layer on our righteous cilantro and pico and finally top it all off with a pinch of cheddar. Mexican rice, black beans, and sour cream served on the side.
More about Righteous Kitchen -
Item pic

 

NachoRita

14 West Saint Charles Road, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Three Street Style Tacos (3)$0.00
Tacos with corn tortillas and a protein of your choice with chopped onion, cilantro and fresh lime.
Street Style Taco (1)$3.10
One corn tortilla taco with choice of protein and cilantro, onion and fresh lime.
More about NachoRita

Browse other tasty dishes in Lombard

Crispy Chicken

Coleslaw

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Soup

Lassi

Curry

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lombard to explore

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Villa Park

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Oak Brook

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Westmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bloomingdale

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1477 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (74 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston