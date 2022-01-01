Go
Food Trucks
Pizza
Italian

Lombardi Pizza Co.

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

2436 Reviews

$$

1958 Washington Valley Rd

Martinsville, NJ 08836

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Candied Walnuts Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, cranberries, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, honey balsamic dressing
Nomad Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parm, soppressata, LPC hot honey
Piper Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parm, dry aged pepperoni
Enzo Pizza$18.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parm, basil, crispy prosciutto
Dante Pizza$16.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parm, basil, spicy sausage
Arancini$10.00
Four fried Italian rice balls
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, parm
Adriana Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, fresh ricotta, parm, basil, sweet sausage, truffle oil
Bella Pizza$16.00
Fresh mozzarella, fontina, parm, garlic, mushrooms, caramelized onions
Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine, parmesan, house croutons, toasted panko crumbs, Caesar dressing
Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1958 Washington Valley Rd, Martinsville NJ 08836

Directions

