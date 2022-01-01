Go
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

Chicago’s favorite destination for fresh, cooked-to-order fried seafood. Delighting guests and treating em like family since 1950

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

908 E Roosevelt Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)

Popular Items

Coleslaw -Small$1.00
French Fries$4.00
Generous portion of straight cut, seasoned fries.
Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Half$13.00
A ½ pound of Lightly Breaded Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Fish Chips -Half$7.00
A ½ pound of Fish Chips, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Large Shrimp -Half$12.00
A ½ pound of Large Shrimp, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 1 sauce.
Corn Fritters$4.00
Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.
Lightly Breaded Shrimp -Full$22.00
Just like our famous large shrimp but with a little less breading. You can't go wrong! Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Fish Chips -Full$13.00
A Lawrence’s staple! Boneless, skinless wild caught Alaskan Pollock fillets freshly breaded in-house daily. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Large Shrimp -Full$20.00
Large wild caught Gulf shrimp, brined and breaded using a family recipe. Full = 1 full pound, weighed before cooking. Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Mushrooms$5.00
Breaded mushrooms, 8 pieces.
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

908 E Roosevelt Rd

Lombard IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
