Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Chicago’s favorite destination for fresh, cooked-to-order fried seafood. Delighting guests and treating em like family since 1950
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
908 E Roosevelt Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
908 E Roosevelt Rd
Lombard IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rehman Sweets
Come in and enjoy!
Mays Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Mr. Broast
Come in and enjoy!
Shawarma Express
Come in and enjoy!