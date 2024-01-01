Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Lomita

Lomita restaurants
Lomita restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Rizzo's Pizzeria - 24100 Narbonne Ave., Ste 108

24100 Narbonne Ave., Ste 108, Lomita

Antipasto Salad$0.00
Antipasto Salad$13.99
A crisp mix of iceberg and Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, peperoni, sliced deli ham, hard salami, green bell pepper, white onion, balck olives, mushrooms, and choice of dressing served on the side. Serves 4 people.
Sampa's Pizza - Lomita

2413 Pacific Coast Hwy #107, Lomita

Antipasto Salad$8.00
Arugula, artichoke hearts, prosciutto, salami, peperoncini, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & balsamic vinaigrette.
