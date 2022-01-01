Burritos in Lomita
Lomita restaurants that serve burritos
EAT Fantastic/ B.C.G - Lomita
2064 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita
|Make it Fantastic Trio Burrito
|$11.75
Bacon, Sausage, Ham with Eggs, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Hash brown, and Colby Jack Cheese
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Eggs, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Colby Jack Cheese, and the Choice of Protein
The Pan- Lomita - 2104 Pacific Coast Highway
2104 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita
|The Classic Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Eggs, bacon, sausage, house potatoes, grilled peppers, onions, jack & cheddar cheeses served in a flour tortilla
|The Chili Verde Burrito
|$13.00
Tender chunks of pork in a green chili sauce, eggs, house potatoes, hack & cheddar cheeses & green onions served in a flour tortilla.