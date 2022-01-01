Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Lomita

Lomita restaurants
Lomita restaurants that serve burritos

EAT Fantastic/ B.C.G - Lomita

2064 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita

Make it Fantastic Trio Burrito$11.75
Bacon, Sausage, Ham with Eggs, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Hash brown, and Colby Jack Cheese
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Eggs, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Colby Jack Cheese, and the Choice of Protein
The Pan- Lomita - 2104 Pacific Coast Highway

2104 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita

The Classic Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Eggs, bacon, sausage, house potatoes, grilled peppers, onions, jack & cheddar cheeses served in a flour tortilla
The Chili Verde Burrito$13.00
Tender chunks of pork in a green chili sauce, eggs, house potatoes, hack & cheddar cheeses & green onions served in a flour tortilla.
